On Monday, former Anna University VC MK Surappa approached the Madras High Court, seeking a copy of the inquiry report submitted by the Justice P Kalaiyarasan committee. Surappa said that he is that he is willing to withdraw his writ petition if he gets hold of a copy and is granted time to file a reply before forwarding the report to the Governor



Justice V Parthiban, who heard the plea, granted time until Monday for Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram to get instructions as to whether the Government can issue a copy of the inquiry report to Surappa. Previously, the Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court that certain irregularities and procedural lapses had occurred in Chennai's Anna University when Dr MK Surappa was its VC. Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram who appeared on behalf of the government was quoting the report by an inquiry commission headed by former Madras HC Judge P Kalaiyarasan.

At the same time, Surappa said that he had done his job with the highest level of integrity, in all the positions that he had held. The professor's term in AU had ended in April, after which he has been holding the position of Distinguished Professor for Life at the University Of Mysore (UoM). "I also go to IISc Bangalore for a few hours every day and involve myself in academic work," says the professor. "I am busy analysing data there. I am focused on promoting excellence through good governance including minimising wasteful expenditure," he says.



Things had become rocky between Surappa and the former AIADMK government of Tamil Nadu when they opposed Surappa's proposal to procure an Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag for the university by approaching the centre for funding. The TN government, a few weeks ago had ordered a probe against him, alleging claims of corruption and favouritism. This was followed by politicians and others seeking his resignation and him being sent threatening emails.