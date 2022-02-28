Amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, Indian nationals are crossing the Ukrainian border to Romania where the Romanian Embassy is helping them with food, shelter and blankets. The students expressed their happiness for the Romanian Embassy's efforts.

Praneta, one of the Indian students stranded at the Ukrainian border for two days, said, "We waited at the Ukrainian border for two days. Now we've entered the Romanian border and it's very good here. We were provided food, shelter and blankets. We're happy and thankful to the Romanian department and Embassy who helped us through difficulties."

For the evacuation of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine, Romania and Moldova, special flights are being operated. Special flights under 'Operation Ganga' have already evacuated 1,156 Indians from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued a second advisory for the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine on February 28 and advised them to reach the railway station as the weekend curfew in the city has been lifted.

"Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts," said the advisory. It added that Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations. It urged Indian nationals/students to remain calm, peaceful and united.

"A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviour while at the railway stations," said the advisory.

It also alerted students on the possible delay in train schedules, even cancellation at times and long queues. It guided the Indian students to carry their passports, sufficient cash, ready-to-eat meals, easily accessible winter clothing and only essential items, to ensure easy mobility.