Lucknow University has launched a new initiative in line with the New Education Policy (NEP), called the 'Karmoday' scheme to ensure an engaging and supportive environment for students and provide an opportunity for experimental learning. The scheme is student-centric and lays emphasis on the development of capabilities in students in higher education.

"Karmoday is set with an objective to create an environment that builds students' capabilities. It is an unpaid scheme that provides a hands-on approach to learning," said Prof Poonam Tandon, Dean, students' welfare.

The university encourages students to take up this in-house internship to experience real workplaces, apply their knowledge and skills to perform, she said. This scheme will channel the youthful energy of the students and make them sensitive to their environment. It helps to inculcate citizenship behaviour through active participation, she added.

The 'Karmoday' scheme is open for all the students of the university and there will not be any exclusion of students based on family income or being the recipient of any other fellowship or scholarship. This internship programme will benefit students' resumes, and on completion of the internship, a student would be provided experience certificates stating the work accomplished.

The programme is designed on the demand of university students, who are not eligible to apply for the 'Karmyogi' scheme. The 'Karmyogi' scheme was launched for those students whose family income was less than Rs 3 lakh per annum, and he/she is not currently receiving any kind of financial assistance, including fellowship or scholarship from any other resource.

Since its inception, this scheme has become very popular among students who may earn up to Rs 15,000 in an academic year by doing work on the university campus. In the 'Karmoday' scheme, the minimum internship duration is 50 days in an academic session.

The working hours for all categories of assistants shall be evenly distributed over a period of two months (maximum 2 hours a day). The maximum internship duration is one semester. A student would be eligible for these schemes if he/she is a student in the final or pre-final year of bachelor's or masters' courses in the University. He/she should be enrolled for the regular or self-finance courses of the university and has passed with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the previous examination. A student should have at least 75 per cent attendance in the previous academic semester/year.