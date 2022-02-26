Union Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday advised the Indian students in the war-torn Ukraine to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy there amid deepening crises of the Armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"No need to worry or panic. Students to be in touch with the Embassy and follow Advisory," the Minister wrote on Twitter. The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified in the early hours of Thursday after Russian forces launched a major assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military installations and posing a serious danger to the Indian citizens residing there.

Dr Singh further said that he has been receiving calls from across the country and especially from the parents of the Jammu and Kashmir students studying in Ukraine. "The Ministry of External Affairs has assured, they're constantly working out necessary arrangements. No need to panic," the Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory for the Indian citizens cautioning them not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the Indian government. The Indian Embassy further said that the situation at various checkpoints is sensitive and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is working continuously with embassies in other countries for evacuation of Indian citizens.

Meanwhile, 470 Indian students stranded in Ukraine, amidst the war, are expected to arrive here in the national capital later in the day.