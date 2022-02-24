A new 500-bed hostel for girls was inaugurated at the Osmania University campus on Wednesday. The hostel, constructed at a cost of Rs 37.5 crore from the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds, has all facilities such as reading rooms, a spacious dining hall and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Speaking at the inauguration of the hostel building, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder said that it is good to see increasing women's enrolment in the university. About 50 % of women have enrolled in various courses in the university this year, he said.

On this occasion, the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a separate girls' swimming pool of international standards with the support of the Khelo India Programme, was performed.