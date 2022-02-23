A mathematician from the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, Professor Neena Gupta, has been conferred with the Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians. This happened on Tuesday, February 23, in a virtual ceremony.

The Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians is an annual award that goes to a researcher from a developing country. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in association with the ICTP (International Centre for Theoretical Physics) and the International Mathematical Union (IMU).

It was for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra that the professor received the award for the year 2021, stated a report in PTI.

"It will also inspire the researchers and young mathematicians, not only in our country but in the entire developing world, to undertake research in mathematical sciences," Sanjeev Varshney, Head, International Cooperation Division, DST, said after conferring the award, as quoted in a report by PTI.

The award is given to mathematicians who are under 45 years of age, who hail from a developing country and have conducted outstanding research. Supported by DST, it is instituted in the memory of Srinivasa Ramanujan who made immense contributions to elliptic functions, continued fractions, infinite series and analytical theory of numbers.