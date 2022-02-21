Xavier Institute of Management (XIM), Bhubaneswar successfully hosted Xpressions'21, the flagship annual management-cultural festival. Conducted via digital mode and spread over two days, February 19 and 20, the fest witnessed huge participation from several reputed Indian institutions.

The festival included numerous business and cultural events. Case study competitions like MPower, Maven, Case Connect and Aarohan tested the domain knowledge of the participants across the fields of marketing, consulting, analytics and operations. Business simulation games like Nirnay and Trade Wars saw massive participation.

Competitions like Ad Valorem and Pitch It Abroad received a lot of creative solutions while the flagship competition Jack of All Trades drew extensive submissions.

In addition, the XIM Model United Nations conference and Inquizzitive, the quiz competition, drew significant participation. Focusing on societal awareness, Vriddhi and Vaktritva were held with great enthusiasm.

Xpressions'21 witnessed a plethora of cultural events. The several cultural events were Footloose and Thirkan, the western and Indian dance competition; Abhinay, the solo acting event; Carnival De Vogue, the ramp walk competition; Flight of Fancy, a quiz and treasure hunt event; Lensation, the photography event and Symphony and Goonj, the Western and Indian singing competition. The Final Cut, the annual short film-making competition, witnessed exceptional submissions.

This year's edition of XAthon, the epilogue marathon event of Xpression'21, revolved around the theme Walking for Disability Rights, aimed at helping our specially-abled friends.

Xpressions'21 ended successfully. The online mode did not deter enthusiastic participants, making it one of the most noteworthy B-school festivals in the country.