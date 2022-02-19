XIM University Odisha, and IlluminatiX: The Media & PR cell of XIM University concluded TEDxXIMUniversity, with success on 13th February 2022. The theme for this year's event was "Fortifying Futures." It was a private event for the stakeholders of XIM University, with a web telecast on zoom owing to the pandemic situation.

Various eminent people spoke at the event. Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, President of the Indian Anthropological Association enlightened the gathering on the topic, Security in a Social Sense. Akshay Gupta, Senior Associate at Boston Consulting Group shared his experience and insights on the topic “Economic Security.” Shikha Chauhan, a pro-MMA fighter, shared her views on “Protecting yourself: Kinesthetics.” Prof Arpan Kumar Kar, Chair professor at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, shared his insights on the topic “Cyber Security: How to Protect Yourself Online.” Dr Anirban Basu, Scientist and Senior Professor at the National Brain Research Centre, Manesar, Haryana shared his thoughts on the topic “Biosecurity: Developing a Healthy Immune System.” Psychologist Dr Aruna Broota shared her opinions on the topic “Ψ Building Your Walls.”

The event provided young professionals with the knowledge and experiences to tackle the challenges they will encounter in the coming days, making them future-ready. The valuable insights shared by the industry stalwarts added immense value to the audience and has helped magnify TEDx's mission in the best possible way.