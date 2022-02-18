The US Consulate General in Chennai is looking to expand educational opportunities for youth from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In a statement issued here, the US Consulate General in Chennai said it is looking to expand educational opportunities for youth from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands through the Community College Initiative Programme and the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme. Both programmes offer fully-funded scholarships to study in the US.

Outstanding Indian academicians, teachers, policy planners, administrators, and professionals in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also encouraged to apply for the 2023-24 Fulbright-Nehru, Fulbright-Kalam and other Fulbright Fellowships, which are currently open to Indian citizens with varying application deadlines beginning May 16, 2022.

Administered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), the Fulbright programme is the US government's flagship educational and cultural exchange programme, that offers fully-funded opportunities to study, teach, or conduct research in the United States.

US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin made her first official visit to the Union Territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 15-17.

"This trip was to learn more about developments in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while exploring opportunities for collaboration with the US government, academia, or private sector to help build a more resilient Indo-Pacific in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and environmental challenges, and climate crisis. It was wonderful to see close up of the natural beauty of the Andamans and experience firsthand the Islands' rich biodiversity," Ravin said.