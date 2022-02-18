The students of Kolkata's Presidency University (PU) are on a unique protest. Demanding the reopening of hostels, the students have now stationed themselves under a stairwell on the main campus. They have vowed to not move from the spot till the Eden Hindu Hostel, a few metres from the Presidency University, is reopened. The administration has not commented on the issue yet.

The students led by Sangharsh, a left-leaning student organisation at the varsity, have been camping out of the space right below a stairwell since February 16. "We have arranged for foam sheets and have chosen this spot so that we are protected from the cold. But our demand is that we need hostel accommodation ASAP," said Aryan Agrahari, an MA second-year student of Economics and a resident of Purulia.

But this might not have quite the effect students are aiming for hence, they have plans to distribute pamphlets on February 21, which is also Matribhasha Diwas or the International Mother Language Day. "We do not want to merge the two but we expect more footfall on the day thus, hope to get our message to more students," he added. "We have spoken to the Dean of Students but have not received a clear reply as to why the hostel has been made off bounds for the students," added Aryan.

The students of PU have been protesting for the reopening of the Eden Hindu Hostel for a long time now. It was closed from 2015 until it was revamped to open in 2018 or early 2019. "We had protested once for the opening of the hostels and that had earned us suspension letters. But it was becoming impossible to travel for three hours from the accommodation in New Town. We earned our right and the pandemic struck and everything went back to where it was," said Aryan.