It was on Thursday, February 18, that the Government of Jharkhand said that it will make sure that the construction of model schools in all districts is concluded by December 2022. The aim of these schools is to provide quality education.

It is after this that the construction of 325 model schools at the block level will commence, an official release stated, as reported by PTI.

The plan of the state government is to initiate three models schools for each district of Jharkhand. “These include a district school, a girls’ high school and a Kasturba Vidyalaya. Once the school building is ready, the government would start providing books and other resources in accordance with patterns followed by private schools,” it said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

For children hailing from underprivileged backgrounds, these model schools will offer high standards of education along with modern infrastructure to complement it. The release mentioned that the Government of Jharkhand is working expeditiously to ensure that at least in each of the 13 districts, the construction of two model schools conclude.