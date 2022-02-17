Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) started conducting state board class 12th exams from Thursday.

Following COVID-19 protocols during the course of the exam is mandatory. Measures like screening, social distancing and mask-wearing are being followed at the exam centres.

"My preparation is good and results will be good too. COVID-19 protocols are being followed. Conducting offline exams is a good decision," said a student from an exam centre in Bhopal.

Nitu Kaushik, a teacher said to ANI, "Offline exams are being conducted, which are beneficial for students. COVID-19 protocols are being followed, students are wearing masks, are vaccinated and social distancing is being followed too."