Next month, exams for first-year students of Delhi University will commence and a few colleges are opting to conduct classes in hybrid mode, leaving it up to students to choose their preferred mode of learning.

It is from tomorrow, February 17, that DU colleges will resume in-person classes. But some colleges, like Miranda House, will be organising classes for first-year students in hybrid mode while the second and third-year students will have to attend classes offline, as per a report in PTI.

"We will have a blended/hybrid mode of education and students will be provided academic support to ease stress," informed Principal of Miranda House, Bijayalaxmi Nanda, as quoted in a report by PTI. She also added that while the second and third-year students will switch back to in-person classes, they will also be offered academic support via online materials.

First-year students are being given a choice because of upcoming exams. She informed that maximum requests for offline classes have come from them and they have only 20 days of online exams.

Hansraj College plans on offering hybrid mode of studies to first-year students and when it comes to Rajdhani College, they are conducting only online classes for first-year students.

Manoj Sinha, Principal, Aryabhatta College, shared that students will be under no pressure to attend classes and that they are in the process of ensuring that students will be provided with recorded lectures online. They are even thinking about technical support and other solutions.

It was back in March 2020 that DU colleges were closed due to the pandemic and in February last year, the university was given the green signal to resume practical sessions, but because of the second wave, classes were suspended in March.

In September, final-year UG and PG students returned to campus, though the attendance remained weak.