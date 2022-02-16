Launching a fierce attack on the opposition which boycotted the Assembly proceedings and were on the streets demanding a CBI probe into the REET scam, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, February 15, said that the opposition is demanding a CBI probe so that the recruitments are delayed and the state government can be defamed.

Gehlot was replying to the debate on the Governor's address in the Assembly. Speaking on the stalemate created by the opposition demanding a CBI probe in the REET case, he asked, "There has been no debate in the Assembly so what answer should I give?" taking a dig at the opposition as the BJP has been protesting since the start of the budget session from February 9.

Gehlot added, "We want to conduct the tests soon so that the candidates get a job in the next six months. 62,000 teachers are being recruited, however, some people are trying to stop it." He added, "They want the state government to be maligned on the REET issue. Many cases have already been given to the CBI and they are not being investigated. They want jobs to be stuck in the name of a CBI investigation, but we want to give jobs in the next few days."