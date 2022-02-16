The Bodoland Super 50 Mission is here to train Bodo youth for competitive examinations! It was launched by the Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi on February 15, Tuesday.

The objective of this project by the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration is to help engineering aspirants hailing from economically weaker sections of five Bodo dominated districts of Assam, as per a report in PTI.

Heard of Mathematics educator Anand Kumar's Super 30 in Bihar or Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS)? The initiative Bodoland Super 50 Mission is similar.

Calling it a "much needed" programme while addressing the function, the governor, as quoted in a report by PTI, shared, “If we are to think about the development of Bodoland, we have to be self-dependent.”

So, wondering what the mission is about? The Bodoland Super 50 Mission is planning to offer 11 months of free-of-cost residential coaching that is of high quality along with a mentorship programme. This is for BTR students who dream of gaining admissions into IITs, NITs and top engineering institutes of the country.

Ten candidates from each district of Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur and Udalguri, all in all, 50, will be shortlisted via an entrance exam to take part in the programme annually, the statement mentioned.

The BTR is an elected autonomous body created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Assam's Bodo dominated areas.