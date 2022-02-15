Rajasthan government has provided benefits to 4.02 lakh unemployed youths under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojna from February 2019 to January 2022, the state assembly was told on Tuesday, February 15. In a written reply to the question of BJP MLA Anita Bhadel during the Question Hour in the House, Minister of State for Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Ashok Chandna said that as of February 1, 2022, a total of 16.54 lakh unemployed were registered in the state.

According to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) in September 2021, the state had registered an unemployment rate of 17.9% which was second only to Haryana's 20.3%. Out of these, a total of 13.64 lakh are registered graduate and postgraduate unemployed candidates, the Minister said. He said that out of the registered unemployed, 6.11 lakh unemployed youth have applied for unemployment allowance under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojna.

Among these unemployed youth, a total of 4.02 lakh candidates have received benefits up until January 31, 2022, according to a report by PTI. The Minister informed the House that consent was obtained from 7,623 candidates for skill training and 31,525 for internship. He said that Rs 1346.34 crore was spent in the scheme from March 2019 to January 31, 2022, and Rs 503.81 crore was spent in the financial year 2019-20.

Chandna said that under the scheme, a maximum of 2 lakh registered graduates and eligible candidates can receive an unemployment allowance in a year.