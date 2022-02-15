Two meritious students, Avunuri Akhila and Spandana, have received financial support from Telangana Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao as they were having a hard time pursuing their MBBS courses due to monetary constraints.

"Minister @KTRTRS met two meritorious MBBS students Akhila & Spandana in Hyderabad & provided financial assistance to pursue their course. The two students had earlier reached out to Minister via Twitter," the official Twitter handle of Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister, @MinisterKTR, posted on February 14 at 6:41 pm. The minister retweeted it from his personal Twitter handle as well.

READ ALSO : Requirement of parental consent to send children to school may differ from state to state. Here's why

It was via the same micro-blogging site that the minister found out about Avunuri Akhila, whose father is a farmer while her mother is a homemaker. The minister then went on to promise support in the pursuit and completion of her education. Akhila scored an aggregate of 97.7 per cent in her intermediate and was chosen for MBBS course in Mallareddy College for Women, Suraram, as per a report in ANI.

The minister met Akhila in Hyderabad, asked about her hardships and said that financial assistance for her college fee will be extended to her and she will be supported in completing her course too.

Spandana, who hails from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, secured 95.2 per cent in her intermediate. Her parents are daily wage workers and understanding her plight, the minister said that they will offer support so that she is able to complete her education.

Earlier as well, the minister has helped many other students to pursue their engineering.