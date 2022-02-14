The Supreme Court on February 14 said that the apex court's decision on the validity of the Rs 8 lakhs annual income criteria for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota will apply to the NEET PG 2022-23 admissions. Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant were hearing a writ petition filed by NEET PG candidates about clarification on the criteria in a case relating to 2021-22 counselling, reported Bar and Bench.

Stating that the matter on the validity of EWS norms will be heard in March, the court said that it will not let the next year's process be stalled. "We have kept the matter in March for disposal. The process cannot stop", Justice Chandrachud said.

Dr Charu Mathur, the counsel for the petitioners, said that they have asked for an extension of the deadline for an edit option in the online forms when it comes to the EWS norms. But it was denied. "No, we cannot grant you an extension of the edit window. If authorities have set out a window then so be it. Whatever happens in the matter, it will govern because that's our jurisdiction under Article 32", Justice Chandrachud added. Dr Mathur then pointed out that the prospectus does not mention the pendency of the issue. "When the SC is seized of the matter, the SC will give directions. Why should the prospectus mention so?", Justice Chandrachud asked in his reply.

Senior Advocate Arvind P Datar, also representing the petitioners, submitted that a fresh writ petition was filed as the same EWS norms are applied to the next admissions as well. "We have not stalled the process for 2022-23. We just said that the EWS quota will be as per our order and we will decide in March. You can file intervention in the main matter. We'll permit you to withdraw this and file an intervention," Justice Chandrachud told Datar.