Managing stress, working on motivation and learning about leadership skills — this is what the four-week training programme to be conducted by Delhi University (DU) will focus on. This programme is for officials alone.

It commences on February 21 and assistant registrars plus administrative officials of the university as well as its affiliated colleges can be a part of it. Apart from managing stress, training will also be given on taking care of financial matters like budgets and audits, subjects concerning ranking and administration related to promotions, pensions and so on, as per a report in PTI.

“We will call various speakers to appraise the officers of various aspects… This four-week programme is for upgrading their skills and knowledge and is for Group A officers,” said the senior university official, as quoted in a report by PTI.

The speakers will also be speaking about how to handle stress, especially during these unusual times, informed the official and added how each and everyone faces stress at work or in their personal life hence, it becomes vital that it is talked about.

While the registration for the programme closed on Saturday, February 12, it will be free for Group A officers and other participants will need to pay the registration fee, which is, Rs 3,000.