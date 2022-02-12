President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, stated that the date November 7 should be observed as 'Students Day' across India. It was on November 7, back in the year 1990, that BR Ambedkar had enrolled in school hence, keeping in mind the contributions that the man, who is today known as the Father of the Indian Constitution, made to the field of education, the day should be designated as Students Day, the president said.

President Ram Nath Kovind was speaking after performing pooja of the urn of Ambedkar and also paying floral tributes to Lord Buddha at Ambadawe, Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. Ambadawe is the ancestral village of Ambedkar. He also went on to say that Ambadawe is known as “Sphurti bhumi” (land of inspiration) which is the perfect tribute to Ambedkar, he said as quoted in PTI.

“As per the ideal of the ‘sphurti bhumi’, there should be a social system in every village based on the values of harmony, compassion and equality cherished by Babasaheb,” Kovind said, as per a report in PTI.

After noting that the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) was trying to make the village self-reliant via undertaking several measures, he said that collective efforts to make people self-reliant through the promotion of small enterprises will be transformative.

The president went on to say that Babasaheb advocated for self-employment and had even set up a consultancy firm in trading stocks and shares. To the then viceroy Linlithgow, he had submitted a memorandum, wherein, he made demands with regards to participation of the underprivileged in CPWD tenders. It was due to his various social and political responsibilities that he wasn't able to give time to entrepreneurship, the president pointed out.