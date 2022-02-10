Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, has said that all students in the state must follow the dress code prescribed by the schools or administration.

"All students must follow the dress code prescribed by the schools or administration. Law and order must be maintained in the state. We need to see who are these people instigating the students," Joshi told ANI.

The protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi, Karnataka, when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing a hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

On Monday, February 7, students of different colleges arrived at the Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles amid the hijab row in Karnataka.

The Pre-University Education Board had released a circular stating that students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 to 11 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).