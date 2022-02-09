In Shivamogga's First Grade College, the hijab-saffron shawl row in Karnataka intensified to an extent that on Tuesday, February 7, a student climbed a flag pole to hoist the saffron flag. Videos circulating on social media depicted the same while other students were seen surrounding the pole and cheering. Even stone-pelting was reported, following which, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge once the stone-pelting began and asked students to return home. While a few students did so, others continued vehemently protesting.

In a reaction to the incident, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar claimed that the National Flag was "replaced" by the saffron flag by protesting students. In a tweet, he shared, "The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case the National flag was replaced by a saffron flag. I think the affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online."

"There was a report that the national flag was lowered and in place of that a saffron flag was put up but there was no national flag on the poll. Only a saffron flag was hoisted on top of the poll and later they removed it themselves," said Shimoga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad, as quoted by India Today.

The SP also went on to state that, "Today (February 8), there have been many incidents of stone-pelting and clashes between two groups of students in Shimoga district, majorly in the city limits and initially at a government degree college. Some outside elements pelted stones, we'll be making arrests very shortly."