In the light of the suspension of 18 students from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTU-A), Dr Kaginelli Fakeerappa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Anantapur, informed that soon, the district police wing will commence a special drive for the student community. This special drive will help spread awareness regarding the consequences students will have to bear if they indulge in ragging or related activities.



"We will strictly ensure that no ragging-related activities are reported anywhere in the district. We will step up vigil and conduct awareness programmes for the student fraternity across the district soon," shared the SP, as quoted by The Times of India in a report.



It was on February 4 when a few seniors asked first-year students to drop by their hostel where the latter were asked to strip and stand in a semi-nude state while the ragging raged on. But it was only later that the incident came to light, after a first-year parent formally complained with the college academic council. An inquiry was carried out following which, as many as 18 students were suspended.



At the same time, though no complaint was lodged, the Anantapur district police took suo motu cognizance hence, a DSP rank officer was appointed to probe the case further.