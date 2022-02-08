The first instance of hijab and saffron shawl row was detected in Gadag's Government First Grade College for Women. It was on Monday, February 7, that a few students entered the classroom wearing a hijab and a few others wore saffron shawls.

The professors seemed surprised to see this and a few of them took up the issue with the principal. A college committee meeting will be convened today, February 8, so that an announcement regarding rules, which apply to one and all irrespective of religion or caste, can be made.

"We have been wearing hijab since our childhood and we do not know why the college authorities are stopping us now as it is not a new thing. It is our right and we will not leave hijab. We are ready to follow the government's rules," said a student supporting hijab on campus.

One of the students, who donned a saffron shawl, expressed, "When they show unity and love for their religion, we have to show our love for our religion. Hence, we will only remove the saffron shawl if Muslim students enter college without the hijab."

Yet another student shared, "We have lost many classes due to the pandemic, now the hijab and shawl issue. If these things happen, how can we concentrate on our studies? We have requested our friends to leave all these things outside the college and follow their religion in their homes as we are equal here and let us be friends like before."