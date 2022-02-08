Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has announced closure of all high schools and colleges in the state of Karnataka for the next three days. This comes in light of the protests in the hijab-saffron shawls row, which have allegedly turned violent in some parts of the state. The closure of schools will apply only to high schools including and above Class VIII. "Primary schools will remain open," said an official in the Karnataka government.

Tuesday was marked by escalated protests from both sides. A face-off between students draped in saffron shawls, and those demanding the right to attend classes wearing hijab ensued at. MGM College in Udupi. Dalit students sporting blue shawls also showed up to protest in support of the Muslim girls who were denied entry into colleges because they were wearing a hijab.

The Karnataka High Court today heard petitions filed by a PUC student in Udupi who was denied entry into her college for showing up in a hijab, along with a few other students. The High Court said that they will take a decision based on reason and law, and not on "emotion". The court also added, "We will go by what the Constitution says, and the Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita." The hearing has been adjourned to Wednesday, 2.30 pm, after reports of violence started emerging.

The protests have now spread to Kundapur, Vijayapura, Koteshwara, Mandya and Shivamogga areas of the state, among others, where several students draped in saffron shawls took to the streets. Education Minister BC Nagesh issued a statement, blaming the student organisation Campus Front of India (CFI) for organising and escalating the protest. He also said that students must follow the dress code.

"Politicians who have given inflammatory speeches must be held accountable for the worsening Law and order situation in the state," Mueen Magadi, State Media Co-ordinator of the CFI told Edexlive.