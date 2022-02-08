With COVID cases in the third wave declining in Kerala, a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, February 8 decided to relax the lockdown that was imposed on Sundays.

The other important relaxations are reopening of schools and holding of classes in full capacity from February 28 and until then all classes will be held with 50 per cent attendance.

The meeting also decided to see how best could important events like Aluva Sivarathri, Maramon Convention and the famed Attukala Pongala be held with increased participation and for this, a proper analysis would be done and a decision will be taken shortly.

Another decision that has been taken is the opening of post-COVID clinics across the state and Vijayan has asked the Health Department to see appropriate action is taken against private hospitals which have without proper reason given monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID patients.

Since the past few days, the daily cases have witnessed a declining trend and even with a total of around 3 lakh active cases, the saving grace was those in the hospital were only around 3 per cent.