It was on February 8 that Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, a professor of political science at Savitribai Phule Pune University, was announced as the new Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and she became the first woman to lead the institution.

The Indian Express has learnt that, despite her parent university disclosing to the union government that due to alleged misconduct, her increments were withheld on two occasions, Pandit's appointment came through.

As soon as the announcement was made, several controversial tweets from the unverified Twitter handle Dr Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit (@SantishreeD) created an uproar on social media. The handle's posts called Jamia Millia Islamia and St Stephen’s College “communal campuses”, used slurs for Indian Christians and went on to describe civil rights activists as “mentally-ill jihadists”. Now the tweets and the handle itself have been deleted.

A webinar was organised by the Political Science Department of Sri Venkateswara College on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As per the report in The Indian Express, during the seminar, she criticised the NCERT school textbooks for shining the limelight on Mughals and the “Nehru-Gandhi dynasty”. She also stated that “Islamic invasions” and the violence they perpetuated had been whitewashed.

Savitribai Phule Pune University, in its vigilance report to the Ministry of Education, mentioned that a penalty permanently withholding Pandit’s five increments was imposed with effect from July 1, 2011. The same followed for another two increments from July 1, 2017. This came after an inquiry by a retired judge, back in 2009, that found her guilty of not adhering to the rules that were laid by UGC and AICTE. Specifically, with regards to granting admission to PIO (Persons of India Origin) students under the 15 per cent supernumerary quota. This was between the years 2002 to 2007, when she held the additional charge of the post of Director of the International Student Centre. It was only after this that the punishment was imposed though the professor denied it at that time.

As per a former officer of the Ministry of Education, the aim behind seeking a vigilance report before the appointment of any VC is finalised is to make sure that the candidate has the highest level of competence, integrity and morals. “If charges of misconduct have been proved against a candidate and he or she has been punished by the parent institution, then the government usually avoids such appointments since UGC regulations demand that only persons of the highest level of moral, integrity and values should be appointed as vice-chancellors,” the former officer said, as quoted in The Indian Express report.

It was a three-member search-cum-selection-committee that had recommended Pandit's name for the post. The committee members were National Board of Accreditation chairperson Professor KK Aggarwal, retired IAS officer Yogendra Narain and academician and former MLC Ashok Modak.

When The Indian Express contacted Aggarwal and Narain, they said they were not aware of the inquiry or the punishment when she interacted with the panel. “I was not aware of this and I can only vouch for myself. This never came up for discussion (during the interaction). Moreover, we can’t even bring it up unless this is brought to our notice,” Aggarwal said.

“Our job is to interview the candidate based on her qualifications. The vigilance part comes after shortlisting of candidates and that is done by MHRD (now known as the Ministry of Education). The MHRD takes the final call based on its inquiries (from the parent university). We were never told of this,” Narain said.

A ministry official shared that once an inquiry concludes and even the punishment is meted out, it cannot be held against the candidate.