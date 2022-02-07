Two important notifications were released by Bengaluru University. Firstly, it announced that those students from the 2016-17 batch who had failed in their UG examinations are allowed to pay their exam fees. As far as supplementary examinations are concerned for correspondence and distance learning courses, they will be conducted along with the March/April 2022 exams.

Regarding the two announcements, two notifications were released by the university. When it comes to the notification regarding taking exams again, the university implored the 2016-17 batch students to visit the official website for all the details with regards to fees. The university had recently extended the last date for fee payment which is now February 10. This is for all those students who have managed to complete their course sans any breaks but were unable to complete their degrees as per the Bangalore University Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) regulations.

In another notification, which was also released recently, the university made the announcement regarding the annual scheme supplementary examinations which will be conducted with the March/April 2022 examinations. This is limited to correspondences and distance education courses for all UG courses. The notification went on to state that more details, like the timetables, will be released shortly and that the last date to pay the exam fee, without a fine, is February 14. The last date to pay the exam fees with a fine of Rs 200 is February 19. Fees can be paid via the official website of the university, which is, bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.