As a part of a golden chance being offered by the varsity, former students of the University of Delhi (DU) can now complete their degrees this year. The university has decided upon this as a part of its centenary year celebrations. But don't be too happy just yet, because this chance is not open for all ex-students of the public central university.

Those students who weren't able to attempt two to three papers can sit for the exams and go on to complete their degrees, but this option will not be available to those students who dropped out in their first or second year.

“The executive council has approved the proposal. We are calling it a ‘centenary’ chance. Students who could not complete their degree for some reason can come and give their papers and earn their degree from the university,” DU's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh was quoted by PTI.

Ex-students will be given two chances, the first one will be offered between September and October and the second, somewhere around March. “There will be a separate registration for them and students who could not take two-three papers can sit for their exams,” Prof Singh said.

It is from May 1 this year that the celebrations of DU's centenary year will commence and will go on till May 1, 2023. For the same, several events will be lined up throughout the year, as per a report in PTI.