In Kerala so far, 10.47 lakh public school students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Sampoorna portal of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), 78.8 per cent of the 13.27 lakh students in the 15-18 age group have received the vaccine. A statement from the office of Minister for General Education V Sivankutty said that 1.11 lakh (8.3 per cent) students have not been vaccinated.

Apart from this, as many as 14,261 (1.1 per cent) students have not been able to get the vaccine owing to COVID-19. Kollam district has recorded the highest percentage of vaccination with 88.1 per cent. Other districts with high vaccination are Thrissur (87.7 per cent), Palakkad (85.5 per cent), Thiruvananthapuram (83.3 per cent), Kasaragod (82.5 per cent), Ernakulam (81.5 per cent) and Alappuzha (81.5 per cent). Districts with low vaccination so far are Kozhikode (67.5 per cent), Malappuram (69.4 per cent) and Kottayam (71.4 per cent).

Sivankutty has ordered the vaccination to be expedited to the maximum extent possible, with maximum focus on the work done by teachers and parent-teacher associations. School authorities have been advised to upload the details of unvaccinated students on the Sampoorna portal.