Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday, December 31, inaugurated the new Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Bhubaneswar. The institute has started functioning.

According to the official statement, a total of 24 students have been admitted for the current academic year. During the inauguration ceremony, Patnaik said that the institute would play a significant role in providing quality education and expert healthcare to people in the capital and the state, as per a report by ANI.

The new institute offers postgraduate courses in six disciplines, as per NMC's (National Medical Commission) approval. These are General Surgery, Medicine, Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pulmonary Medicine and Pediatrics.

Students from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Sikkim expressed happiness over the facilities at the institute. They also appreciated provisions and mechanisms in the state for providing quality healthcare to people, as per a PTI report.

The Chief Minister interacted with a few students of the institute. He advised the students to work for the welfare of the people following the 5T principles (teamwork, technology, transparency, timely completion of works leading to transformation) and wished them the best for their future careers.

Currently, PGIMER functions at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. A new academic block meant for the institute is being built at a cost of Rs 284 crore and the construction is expected to be completed in 2023.