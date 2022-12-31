Taking note of the increasing sexual harassment cases involving women in workplaces, especially in coaching centres, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Chief Secretaries of all the states and union territories (UTs) in this regard yesterday, December 30. The letters were sent by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

Sharma asks the government to direct authorities to ensure strict implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the guidelines under it. She has also asked them to ensure a safe environment for female students.

In a press release, NCW mentions, "In recent years, Sexual Harassment at Workplace is becoming one of the most pressing issues affecting women across the globe. The Commission is concerned of incidences in coaching/educational institutions." NCW has also asked the government to ensure that the coaching centres are registered with relevant authorities.

Sharma has requested that a background check be conducted for those responsible for running the centres as well. "The Commission has also requested in its letter that instructions be given to all coaching institutes to ensure effective steps are taken for prevention of sexual harassment of female students," the press release says.

Additionally, NCW has asked that the concerned authorities be directed to conduct awareness programmes on the 2013 Act. The letter says that this is in order to ensure that cases of sexual harassment are reported effectively and responsibly.