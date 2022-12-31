The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the IGNOU 2023 re-registration portal for the January session today, December 31. Candidates who wish to continue their admission in the January 2023-24 batch, can register by midnight today.

Here are the steps to re-register:

1. Visit the official IGNOU website: online.ignou.ac.in

2. Click on the re-registration link on the home page

3. Fill the application form

4. Select the courses for the upcoming year/semester

5. Pay the registration fee

IGNOU made the registration form for the January 2023 session available from December 28. The dates are applicable for both online and Open Distance Learning (ODL) programmes offered by the university.

It may be noted that the IGNOU December 2022 term-end examinations (TEE) are in progress. They are being held from December 2 and will go on till January 5. IGNOU will announce the December 2022 TEE results from December 20 onwards. Candidates are advised to stay in touch with the official website for updates.

The examinees are also advised to keep the hall tickets for the exam handy. The hall tickets are available on the official IGNOU website. Candidates need to carry the admit card and their ID card to the exam hall.