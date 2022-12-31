The Telangana state government has chosen to take steps to offer those who have completed their intermediate the opportunity to find employment in the software industry. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the State Department of Education and HCL Technologies.

P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister of Education, with Vakati Karuna, the department's Secretary and Naveen Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education, held a meeting to discuss the appropriate course of action on Thursday, December 29.

Sabitha Indra Reddy revealed the details, stating that up to 20,000 students studying in government junior colleges will be offered this opportunity each year. An online exam will be conducted in February for students pursuing Math in their second year of intermediate. This means that only students from MPC (Math, Physics and Chemistry) and MEC (Math, Economics and Commerce) streams can attempt the test, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It is from English, logical reasoning and Math that the questions for the exam, called HCL Career Aptitude Test, will be featured. Virtual interviews will be used to choose the students for the jobs. Only students who have scored at least 60% on the test will be interviewed virtually.

The selected students will receive six months of online training before being given the opportunity to do a six-month internship at HCL, where they will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. They will each receive a Rs 2.5 lakh annual package after completing the internship.

Additionally, the students will be able to complete their degrees from schools like BITS and Amity University while working. As stated by the minister, efforts are being made to give rural children from economically weaker backgrounds opportunities, as reported by The New Indian Express.