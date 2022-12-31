Amidst opposition to the National Law University (NLU), Delhi’s fee hike, the administration stated that the present increase in the fee for the BA LLB (Hons) programme has been made after 10 years.

“NLU Delhi fee was far less in comparison to other similarly placed NLUs. After this fee increase, the fee structure of NLU Delhi is almost at par with them. Thus, the fee structure of NLU Delhi cannot be said to be on a higher side in comparison to similarly placed NLUs,” the university said in a statement.

Students of the university had earlier written to the institute's Vice-Chancellor seeking answers on the "unprecedented" fee hike introduced for the upcoming batch of students from 2023.

The fee hike was announced by the institute during the process of the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023, which is conducted by NLU Delhi. The annual fee for Indian nationals for the BA LLB course stood at Rs 1,63,000, out of which, Rs 85,000 was the tuition fee. As per the revised fee structure for the course, the tuition fee per annum is Rs 1,35,000, and the total fee amounts to Rs 3,65,000, EdexLive earlier reported.

Official statement from NLU, Delhi

“It should also be noted here that earlier the total fee worked out to be Rs1,86,000 (including a sum of Rs 7500 as one- time fee and Rs 15000 as security deposit) after excluding the Mess Charges. The revised fee structure applicable from the Academic Year 2023-24 works out to be Rs 3,20,000 (which includes a sum of Rs 25000 security deposit and Rs 10000 one-time fee) after excluding the Mess Charges.

It is a fact that the University is getting infrastructural support from Govt. of NCT,” the university added in the statement

They also said that keeping in mind the rate of inflation, it was pertinent to increase the fees to cope with the expenses of salaries and other day-to-day expenses. “It is also made clear that the increase in fee is applicable with prospective effect. Earlier also in 2013-14, the minor increase in tuition fee was implemented with prospective effect only. Thus, the students admitted up to the current Academic Session (2022-23) will continue to pay the fee at the existing rates till completion of their five years degree programme. It will not affect the existing students in any manner,” the university stated.

University’s schemes

The university further said that it is committed to supporting students from weaker sections of society through its various schemes. “NLU Delhi has been listed as one of the top-class institutions under the Scholarship Schemes of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (for SC students) & Ministry of Tribal Affairs (for ST students), Govt. of India where full fee+ living expenses & cost of one computer/laptop is reimbursed by the Ministry to eligible candidates. The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has also notified the similar scholarship scheme for OBC students during the current financial year,” they added.