As the fear of COVID-19 is spreading across the country again, several schools in Gadag district, Karnataka have decided to organise their annual sports events and other gatherings earlier than usual this year. Since the Karnataka government ordered people of the state to wear masks and main social distancing in schools and other places, the school managements are concerned about implementing rules on games and gatherings. A number of schools in the Gadag district decided to conduct their annual sports day on December 30 and 31.

The fear of COVID-19 is spreading in the state’s rural and urban areas and many people are preparing themselves for a possible lockdown or partial curtailing of activities. The school managements are worried about postponing or cancelling sports meets and other events in case the government orders a night lockdown or a ban on public gatherings. Several schools in the district are organising their sport meets at the end of this year because of this, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Private school teachers have even planned to complete the syllabus as soon as possible. "My children are studying in Class VI and Class II. We want them to participate in cultural events at schools. So we thank the school management for arranging annual gatherings early, as there will be tougher rules due to a possible COVID wave,” said, Soumya Sasnoor, parent of a student at a private school.

Vishnu Gadad, a teacher at a school in Gadag, said, "Several schools in Gadag organise sports events or annual gatherings in February or March, but this time, a few schools have already organised the events in the last week of this year. It may be due to the fear of a possible fourth wave. We cannot predict when the next lockdown will be implemented," as reported by The New Indian Express.