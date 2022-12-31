The director of AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Science) Delhi will now meet students and staff of the institute without any appointment between 8 am and 9 am on designated days. The AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) hailed the move and tweeted, "Good governance initiative for better patient care by the Director @aiims_newdelhi."



"With a view to encourage free flow of thoughts and to remove any access barriers, it has been decided to designate 8 am to 9 am as the open meeting time, during which the students and staff of AIIMS, New Delhi can meet the undersigned (Director) without any appointment," an Office Memorandum (OM) issued by Director Dr M Srinivas stated on Saturday, December 31, as per a report by PTI.

For everyone's convenience, the weekly slots have been divided. Saturday has been allotted for undergraduate and PhD students, Monday for faculty members, Tuesday for nursing staff, Wednesday for allied health professionals, Thursday for outsourced staff, Friday for all other staff and Saturday for postgraduate students and senior residents, according to the OM.

"It is encouraged that this time slot be used to discuss innovative ideas and suggestions with the undersigned. Practical suggestions for enhancement of patient care, academics, research and good governance at AIIMS shall be highly appreciated," the OM reads.

However, other subjects shall not be encouraged for discussion. "Interpersonal issues or personal grievances which are already under consideration of administration/any committee/ministry etc should not be brought up for discussion during these meetings to enable efficient utilisation of this time," the document states.