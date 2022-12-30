The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) in Pune will be closing the application window for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 at the end of the year. Candidates who are interested but have not yet applied are urged to do so as soon as possible.

To apply, candidates can visit the official SID website - sid.edu.in - where the application form is available. The application process involves creating login credentials, completing the form with the required information, and uploading necessary documents.

Candidates need to keep the following documents handy before applying:

1. Academic records and details such as marks obtained in SSC and HSC

2. Passport size photo (not more than 3 months old)

3. Details of the credit card or debit card to make SEED fee payments

The students are advised to check the eligibility criteria thoroughly before applying. Once the application process is completed, a fee of Rs 1,750 must be paid online before the application window closes. Please note that this fee applies to all candidates.

The exam is scheduled to take place on January 15, 2023 (Sunday) from 9:30 am to 12 noon. The admit card will be released on January 4, and a mock test will be held on January 12 and 13. Please note that these dates are subject to change and it is important to check the official SID website for updates.