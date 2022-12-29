Though measures are being taken by the Karnataka government to preserve the Kannada language, several Kannada medium schools are facing closure. The number of Kannada medium schools that faced closure in Byndoor, Udupi district, in the last seven years is worrying. As many as 16 Kannada medium schools in the Byndoor education block alone have faced closure in seven years and two of these Kannada medium schools were closed this academic year. Of these 16 schools that faced closure, seven were government primary schools and two were aided schools. Seven of these schools were private Kannada medium schools.

In the Byndoor education block, there are over 194 government schools (both primary and high school) and except for one of these schools, every other school has its own buildings. Out of the 194 schools, 17 schools have been functioning for 100 years. More and more of these schools are facing the threat of closure now and this situation at the moment is calling for the attention of respective authorities. ''My neighbours admitted their children to an English medium school. I wanted my daughter to learn in a Kannada medium school. But there was no provision for her to learn spoken English, so I had to admit her to an English medium school nearby,'' said a parent in Byndoor whose daughter was studying in a Kannada medium school which was closed this academic year, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The report by The New Indian Express stated that Kannada medium schools that are functioning now are not up to the standard and not a single permanent teacher is available in government primary schools in districts and villages such as Halliberu, Hayyangar Keradi, Basriberu, Belkal, Haladi Keradi, Devarabalu, Hallihole, Halavari, Bellala, Hadavu, Balekere Devalkunda among other interior villages. The schools in these villages have only guest teachers. Owing to the lack of teachers, most parents are choosing to admit their children to private English medium schools. Nagesh Nayak, BEO, Byndoor said that appointment of permanent teachers at government Kannada medium schools is being prioritised now.