Recently, the Taliban banned university education for girls in Afghanistan. According to the higher education minister of the Taliban government, this ban was to avoid mixing genders in universities and because a few subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.

Against the abolition of education facilities for girls in Afghanistan, after the same happened with primary education, the students of Aditya Women's Degree College, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh staged a protest rally on Wednesday, December 28. The rally was held from the college to Bhanugudi centre and the students walked in front of the Mother Teresa statue, YSR statue and Kokila Centre, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Dr Nallamilli Sesha Reddy, Chairman of Aditya Educational Institutions flagged off the rally. The college staff and committees of the college participated in the rally raising slogans against the Taliban government in Afghanistan and the ban on education for women after primary school. The Chairman of Aditya education institutions, on this occasion, said that the decision of the Afghanistan government is not acceptable. He also said that all countries should raise their voice against the rulers of the country, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On December 25, after the ban on education for women, male students in the country boycotted their classes standing in solidarity with women. The male students put forward an opposition to attending classes until they are open for women as well, stated a previous report by ANI.