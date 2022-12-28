BJ Medical College's junior resident doctors have registered a ragging complaint stating that they were subjected to ragging on the campus by senior resident doctors. The anti-ragging committee in the college has started an investigation into the complaint filed.

Dr Meenakshi Parikh, Director of PG Diploma Courses and Research of the college told the media today, December 28, that complaints forwarded by the orthopedic department’s head have been received by the anti-ragging committee. The orthopedic wing’s junior residents have mentioned that the senior resident doctors were harassing them, mentally torturing and beating them with shoes, belts, and rubber bands, and forcing them to do sit-ups, stated the complaint that was filed. The Director said that, “In the complaint, junior doctors have not made it clear when and where this has happened, but it seems it is likely to be happening in the hostel, Operation theatre, in the Orthopedic wing over a period of time,” stated a report by PTI.

Director Dr Meenakshi Parikh also said that a meeting has been called by the anti-ragging committee where the junior residents, witnesses and the senior residents against whom the complaint has been made are going to be present. This meeting is to record the statement of both sides and the Director said, “If substance is found in the allegations, stern action will be taken against senior resident doctors.” The Director also added that the responsible doctors can be suspended from the college for some time or their admission can be terminated, stated the PTI report.