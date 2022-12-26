A teacher has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing a girl student in Sankeshwar town in Belagavi district on Monday, December 26, said Karnataka police. The accused teacher has been identified as B.R. Badakara, as stated in a report by IANS.

Further, giving more details, the police said a complaint has been registered against another teacher K.M. Koli, for aiding the accused. As per the police, the accused was touching a girl student of Class X class inappropriately on the school campus. The girl had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Sankeshwara police station.

In her complaint, the girl stated the accused had also sexually assaulted her. He threatened that if she told anyone about the assault, her marks would be deducted, as stated in a report by IANS.

The police have lodged a case against the accused under IPC Section 354 (a) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours), 109 (abetment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).