While addressing the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on December 24, the union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman observed that medical education in the state should be taught in the Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it, as stated in a report by PTI.

"I am saying it here in front of the minister of health in Tamil Nadu. There is definitely a need for strengthening medical education. We need medical education to be well grounded and I think that can be greatly achieved if medical education can be taught in Tamil (language)," she said.

If medical and other related subjects are taught in Tamil, students will have opportunities to be in a better position, she said. "Medical education should be taught in Tamil where people of the state love their language. Medical education does not pertain to doctors, it can be other subjects like nursing or dentistry. If it is available in Tamil language, it is better for us. There are possibilities to pursue research work," she said.

Clarifying that she is not against the English language, she said, "I have studied here (in Tamil Nadu) and I can say that it will be better for all of us to study in Tamil as there is an opportunity to progress." Further, "I do not expect that there will be any kind of opposition from Tamil Nadu since I am saying it in Tamil Nadu and in the presence of the minister for medical education (Ma Subramanian)," she added.