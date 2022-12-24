As many as 44 people were arrested in Rajasthan's Udaipur district in connection with the paper leak a few hours before the second grade teacher recruitment examination was to begin across the state on Saturday, December 24, the police said. Among the 44 who were arrested, 37 are students and seven are experts.

For now, the general knowledge examination for teacher recruitment to be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has been cancelled. Among those arrested include the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, Suresh Vishnoi, a resident of Jodhpur, police said.

Following this, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the cancellation of the examination. The opposition, BJP, while targeting the government over the issue, demanded a strict action against those who leaked the paper, as stated in a report by PTI.

How did the police find out about the leak?

Acting on a tip-off that the paper had been leaked and a private bus carrying the candidates was coming to Udaipur, police teams stopped a vehicle at an intersection in Bekariya police station circle in the morning, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said.

Saying that the candidates in the bus were having the leaked examination paper in their possession, Sharma said, "The suspected bus was stopped. At least 37 candidates were found with the leaked paper and seven others including experts and invigilators were found with other equipment. All of them hail from Jalore district and they have been arrested."

Giving more details, Sharma disclosed that the preliminary investigation revealed that the mastermind had taken Rs 10 lakh to make the paper available to them. More arrests are expected in the matter, he added. Meanwhile, in the past few days, Udaipur Police have arrested three persons who tried to appear in the teacher recruitment examination as dummy candidates.

Cancelling the general knowledge exam for teacher recruitment in the state, CM tweeted, "Today, on December 24, from 9 to 11 am, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a precaution so that no injustice is done to any hardworking youths"