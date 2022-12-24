In a first in Kerala, the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has decided to grant maternity leave of 60 days to degree and postgraduate (PG) students of 18 years and above so that they can continue their studies without any interruptions.

The decision was taken on Friday, December 23 in a Syndicate meeting chaired by Pro-Vice-Chancellor CT Aravinda Kumar, a release issued by the university said. It said that the Syndicate approved recommendations of a committee constituted by it to conduct a study on the issue, as stated in a report by PTI.

According to the university, maternity leave can be taken before or after delivery, but will be granted only for the first or second pregnancy and only once during the duration of a course. The period of leave will include public and ordinary holidays and no other leave can be clubbed with it, the release said.

Leave granted in other cases too

A leave of 14 days will be granted in cases of abortion, tubectomy and so on, it said. To ensure that studies of the students are not affected due to pregnancy, those taking maternity leave during a semester will be allowed to register for exams of that semester, but can write it as a supplementary along with regular students in the next semester.

However, they will not lose a semester as after their maternity leave is over, they can continue their studies in the current semester with their own batch, the release said. In the event that students on maternity leave have practical, lab and viva examinations, the head of the institution or department should make necessary arrangements for this, the Syndicate decided. For availing maternity leave, a medical certificate of a registered doctor has to be provided along with the application three days before commencement of the leave, the release said.