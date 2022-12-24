The reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category students in the National Law School Universities will be increased from eight per cent to 10 per cent for the academic year 2024, said Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).



The Consortium of National Law Universities, which conducts the CLAT 2023, announced the results on Friday, December 23. He said that this year saw the highest attendance in the exam, with an overall attendance percentage of 94.87, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Results breakdown

While seven UG Karnataka CLAT students scored above 99 percentile, one PG student managed to score above 99 percentile. Only two UG students from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh secured a 100 percentile. None of the PG students managed to score 100 percentile.



The aforementioned UG students scored 99.97, 99.96, 99.94, 99.93 and 99.92, while the PG student secured 99.91 percentile. The highest marks secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. Meanwhile, the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.



Among the candidates who appeared for the exam this year, 56 per cent were females while 44 per cent were males and two candidates were transgender. The Vice-Chancellor said that the CLAT results will not affect the performance of students in Board exams as scoring minimum eligibility in Boards is also equally important for admissions.



The Supreme Court had earlier upheld the 103rd Amendment to the Constitution that provides 10 per cent reservation for the EWS category in educational institutions and government jobs.