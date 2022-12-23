To ensure safety and security of students in the educational institutions, the government has proposed to form safety clubs in all government and government-aided schools, colleges and universities in Telangana. The clubs will not only focus on protection against sexual abuse but also against cyber crimes, drugs and safety of students in and around the institutions, including in hostels and during transport, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

A meeting on ‘security measures and support system for students in educational institutions’ was organised by the Telangana State of Higher Education Council (TSCHE) on Thursday, December 22. Education Minister P Sabitha Indira Reddy and officials from the Education and Police departments, and vice-chancellors of different universities attended the event.

With the number of female students increasing with each passing day, the concept of safety from a wider perspective which includes infrastructure, relation between students and teachers and between students themselves, the safety clubs in educational institutions will involve participation of students, teachers, management and police.

The clubs will have a three-tier structure of monitoring — at the educational institutional level, district level and state level. The women’s safety wing of the police department will work in close coordination with the education department to ensure smooth functioning of the clubs. Programmes for the training of trainers will also be arranged periodically. It will involve students in the implementation of the tasks listed out in government order no 36 of the Education Department dated December 12, 2017, as per the TNIE report.

Anti-Ragging Act

Sabitha Indra Reddy proposed a formation committee with the education department along with police department to frame guidelines for bringing an Anti-Ragging Act. Universities should encourage effective monitoring, she added.