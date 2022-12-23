Students from government medical colleges in Haryana say that the publication of the gazetted notification announcing changes in the state's bond policy was a relief. However, they have not ceased their over fifty-day long protest yet and seek redressal of a few other issues.

"FIRs were registered in the name of a few students during the protests. We want them taken back. Also, the salaries of the Resident Doctors who joined the protests in our support are pending and ought to be released," said Priya Kaushik, a student from Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak. She added that since they had been protesting for a long time, the students are facing issues with their attendance in class.

The MBBS doctors say that the attendance problem is being faced by students from all the government colleges and the respective college administrations' responses have been quite negative in allowing a relaxation in the attendance criteria. The students would not be able to write the exams if they are not allowed this relaxation, explained Dr Karan Juneja, President of the Junior Doctors' Network (JDN) of IMA (Indian Medical Association) Haryana.

"We want these problems addressed and after that we will decide on calling back the protests," Priya said. "Students should be allowed to appear for the exams as we need good doctors. The bond policy issues should not hamper education," Dr Karan added.

However, Dr Karan and the students state that they are not satisfied with the changes brought in the bond policy. "Bringing down the bond amount from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and the bond period from 7 to 5 years is not the solution we were looking for," the JDN President said.

Court hearing

The students had filed a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the bond policy. The hearing took place on December 19, and according to Dr Karan, who was in charge of filing the case, the court asked the government to resolve the matter soon. "We are hoping for a positive judgement. The next hearing is scheduled for February 7," he said.