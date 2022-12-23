District Residency Programme (DRP) is mandatory for students pursuing MD- Doctor of Medicine or MS- Master of Surgery. This means that from 2021, batch students have to undergo posting at district hospital for three months.

This was announced by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in a letter to the director, Directorate of Medical Education of all States and Union Territories and Principal/Dean of all the medical colleges/Medical Institutions of India. In this regard, it said the District Residency Programme (DRP) is also mandatory for students admitted in private medical colleges and deemed universities, as stated in a report by PTI.

Who made this decision? This decision was taken by the National Level Steering committee chaired by President, post graduate medical education board (PGMEB). Further, NMC asked all concerned to take necessary action accordingly. As for the district hospital is concerned it includes Community Health Centres (CHC) at taluka level subject to the condition that it is public sector/government- funded hospital of not less 100 beds with facility/staff for the designated specialties, the NMC said.

Further, it said, DRP being new initiative, it will be flexible based on the requirements and necessary modifications in the regulations can be suggested.

Regarding the accomodation for the doctors, NMC's letter read, resident doctors have to be provided accommodation within the campus of district hospital or within a periphery of 2-3 km, so that they are available on call. This arrangement has to be provided by the concerned state and UT, it said. Representations have been received from students admitted in the year 2020 seeking exemption from DRP as their final year examinations are approaching, the NMC stated.