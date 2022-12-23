Results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 have now been published! The results were announced today, December 23.

The announcement was made by Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru through a virtual press conference. The results have been published on the official website and students can access them by logging in through their IDs and passwords.

The exam was conducted this year on December 18. The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) was directed by a Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud to ensure that candidates with disabilities face no difficulty in writing the exam and are provided with scribes wherever required. This came after a plea was filed by disabled rights activist Arnab Roy who challenged the need for benchmark disabilities to avail of a scribe for the CLAT exam. The petitioner called the rules "excessive and arbitrary". The Supreme Court said that the issue will be reviewed by the court after the conduct of the exam this year and also asked the CNLU to submit an affidavit in the matter.

According to a report by LiveLaw, the highest mark for LLB admissions is 116.75 and for LLM admissions is 95.25. The counselling dates are to be announced soon and the academic session for 2023 will begin in July.